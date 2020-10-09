Johnny Ray Adkins



MIDLAND, TX, FORMERLY NEW BLOOMINGTON AND MARION - Johnny Ray Adkins, age 66 of Midland, TX, formerly of New Bloomington and Marion, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his sleep due to natural causes.



He was born January 3, 1954 in Wayne, WV, to Otis Ray and Pearl (Jenkins) Adkins.



Johnny is survived by his two daughters: Misty Kay (Jack) Daughtery of Marion and Rebecca Tippett of Midland, TX; son, Johnny Ray (Trina) Adkins, II of Spokane Valley, WA; two grandchildren and one great grandchild all of Spokane Valley, WA; sister, Dottie J. (John) Crossland; brother, Jeffrey Adkins of New Bloomington and half-sister Nancy Gail Shaw of Xenia, OH.



Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Charley, Scott, Robert "Doughball", and Roger "Dink" Adkins; and step father Willie Jenkins.



Services were held by Willowbrook Funeral Home at the Fairview Cemetery in Midland,TX on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.



Special thanks go out to Troy Grizzell and funeral director Sparky Clark.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store