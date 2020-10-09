1/
Johnny Ray Adkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Ray Adkins

MIDLAND, TX, FORMERLY NEW BLOOMINGTON AND MARION - Johnny Ray Adkins, age 66 of Midland, TX, formerly of New Bloomington and Marion, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his sleep due to natural causes.

He was born January 3, 1954 in Wayne, WV, to Otis Ray and Pearl (Jenkins) Adkins.

Johnny is survived by his two daughters: Misty Kay (Jack) Daughtery of Marion and Rebecca Tippett of Midland, TX; son, Johnny Ray (Trina) Adkins, II of Spokane Valley, WA; two grandchildren and one great grandchild all of Spokane Valley, WA; sister, Dottie J. (John) Crossland; brother, Jeffrey Adkins of New Bloomington and half-sister Nancy Gail Shaw of Xenia, OH.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Charley, Scott, Robert "Doughball", and Roger "Dink" Adkins; and step father Willie Jenkins.

Services were held by Willowbrook Funeral Home at the Fairview Cemetery in Midland,TX on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Special thanks go out to Troy Grizzell and funeral director Sparky Clark.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved