Joseph W. Scott
Marion - Joseph Walter Scott, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1931 to the late John and Nora (Freeman) Scott in Ironton, Ohio.
Joseph proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He later retired from the Whirlpool Corporation after 29 years. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose, and he was also a long-time, dedicated member of the Enterprise Baptist Church in Marion. He enjoyed tinkering and making wine, lovingly described as "grape whiskey" by his family, and he also enjoyed playing the guitar with his buddies. He also spent much of his time at auctions.
He is survived by his children Rod Scott, Tim Scott, Gary Scott, John (Krystal) Scott, Melissa (Shawn) Williams, and David (Sharon) Scott; his brother Charles Scott; his sister Martha Stewart; numerous grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Nora, his children Carolyn Clary and Angela Glass, and his brothers Paul, Homer, and Bob Scott.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Marion Cemetery with burial to follow. The family wants to express their understanding should anyone be concerned about the current state of affairs and decide to stay home and send their condolences in other ways.
