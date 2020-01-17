|
Josephine Eckard-Gregory
MARION - Josephine Eckard-Gregory, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born November 2, 1934 in Marion, the daughter of Charles Washington and Mabel Mae (Seitter) Gholson. She attended school in Marion and graduated from Harding High School.
Josephine was a grand lover of life and family was her greatest treasure. She enjoyed playing euchre, but the socializing was the best part. For years Josephine went door to door selling Avon and connecting personally with her customers. Many felt that they were Josephine's favorite, and they felt that way because she had an amazing way of making you feel like you were the most special to her.
She is survived by her children: Kevin (Judy) Eckard, Penny (Dan) Dewitt, Stacey Eckard, Kristi (Michael) Doughty; daughters-in-law: Karen Eckard and Connie Eckard; step-children: Robert Lee (Victoria) Gregory, III, Sherry (Robert) Morgan, John (Tonya) Gregory and Cindi Gregory; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren whom she loved dearly; her twin brother Joseph (Carolyn) Gholson and her sister Shirley (the late Carl) Whitted.
Josephine is preceded in death by her husbands: Charles Edward Eckard and Robert Lee Gregory; her children: Steve Eckard and Scott Eckard; son-in-law Charles Rudd; grandsons: Chuckie and Charlie Rudd; and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; funeral service will follow at 1PM with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating; burial will be in Agosta Cemetery, New Bloomington.
If so desired, donations may be made to .
