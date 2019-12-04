|
|
Josephine Irene Cipriani
Marion - Josephine Cipriani, age 75, of Marion, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 3, 1944 to the late Joseph and Irene (Smith) Mallotto.
Josephine was a 1963 graduate of Clay High School and had retired from the Marion Star. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Moose Lodge #303. Josephine had many likes, eating out at Bob Evans, talking with anyone she met, camping, and engaging with people on Facebook, and in her younger years, ice skating. The love of her life was spending time with her family members, especially her grandchildren.
Josephine is survived by her husband, Robert M. Cortez; children, Phillip Cipriani of Perrysburg, Joseph Cipriani of Lexington, Fred Cipriani and Tony Thompson both of Columbus, Bobby (Vicki) Cortez of Ontario and Louie (Karen) Cortez of Galion; eleven grandchildren, Nicholas, Joey, Dominic, Bradley, Selena, Caitlin, Makenna, Marcus, Tristan, Gabriella, and Cecilia; and sister Mary Hipp of Florida.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her brother Michael Mallotto.
Friends may call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street in Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Josephine's burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Josephine or send condolences to the Cipriani and Cortez families may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019