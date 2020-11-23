1/1
Joy E. (Miller) Verble
Joy E. (Miller) Verble

Marion - Joy E. (Miller) Verble, a vivacious and driven mother, wife, and grandmother, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at The DeWolfe House in Marion, Ohio.

Joy was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee on July 27, 1932 to the late Robert E. Miller and Roberta (Miller) Keck. Joy grew up in Jonesborough, Tennessee and graduated from Lamar High School in 1951.

After moving to Ohio, Joy was employed by General Motors in Sandusky where she worked as an inspector.

Joy loved her family and to be outdoors. She could often be found hunting, boating, fishing, and enjoyed winter snowmobiling trips.

Joy was a lifetime member of The American Legion and V.F.W. Auxiliaries and member of The Loyal Order of The Moose (W.OT.M.) and Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Jonesborough, TN.

Joy is survived by her husband, Albert Steiner, whom she married March 4, 1992; children John (Sharon) Verble of Jonesborough, TN, Terrie Verble of Hobe Sound, FL; stepchildren Doug (Diane) Steiner of Hamilton, OH, Jay (Cindy) Steiner of Marion, OH, and Angie Malone of Cincinnati, OH; brothers Dewey Gene Miller of Milan, OH and Randal (Linda) Whitaker of Grovetown, GA; and sisters Teddie (Roy) Gamez of Sandusky, OH and Joyce (Reggie) Sharpton of Grovetown, GA and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Cherry Grove/Keplinger Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy's honor to: Tranquility Hospice, 1949 West Central Ave, Suite C, Delaware Ohio, 43015.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Joy's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Marion Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
