Joyce Ann Bishop
Marion - Joyce Ann Bishop, age 80 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Presidential Center in Marion, Ohio.
Joyce was born on January 27, 1940 to her father Ted (Millie) Haynes and her mother Margaret (Donnie) Pearson in Marion, OH.
Joyce loved to design her own patterns for crocheting and knitting. She will be missed by family and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents: Ted (Millie) Haynes and Margaret (Donnie) Pearson.
Those who will cherish her memories include her daughters: Debra Langdon of Marion, OH, Cheryl (Jeff) Gandert of Caledonia, OH; her son: Bob Bishop of Marion, OH; her five grandchildren: Jennifer Segrest, Daniel (Sarah) Langdon, Andy Gandert, Montana Rosales and Chandler Bishop; and her three great grandchildren: Dylan Langdon, Evan Langdon and Hudson Gandert.
Friends and family may come to honor her life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where 20 people in the funeral home at a time will be observed. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 starting at 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery. Donations may be given in Joyce's memory to the Ohio Health Hospice and/or the Marion Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.