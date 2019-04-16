|
Joyce Burns
Marion - Joyce Beers Burns, age 91 died peacefully at Marion General Hospital April 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born September 18, 1927 to Ira Beers and Dawn Shipman Beers in Marion. She married Carl Burns August 10, 1947 and he died December 2008 after 61 years of marriage. She worked for JC Penney in the stock room and in purchasing at Med Center Hospital. After she retired, she volunteered with Med Center Women's Aux for many years. Joyce was an active member at Crosswood United Methodist Church. Joyce dearly loved her family. Left to cherish her memory is 4 children: David (Peggy), Dennis (Bonnie), Gail and Douglas (Dee), 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Eldon Beers and sister Alice Beers Kreider. Funeral will be held at Edwards Funeral Service, Hughes Allen Chapel on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 4 - 8. Service will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11 with a burial to follow at Grand Prairie, Rev. Jennifer Bass officiating. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Marion General Hospital; for their loving care of her last days. The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to Crosswood United Methodist Church or a .
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 16, 2019