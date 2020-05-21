|
|
Joyce E. Rush
NAPLES, FL - Joyce E. Rush, of Naples, FL, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020.
She was born October 2, 1928, to Thompson G. and Elsie Morris, in Vineland, NJ. You can take the girl out of Jersey, but you can never take Jersey out of the girl.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edward Rush; a daughter Marsha (Pete Frye) Rush and several nieces and nephews. Joyce and Edward raised their family in Lima before retiring to Naples.
Joyce was an avid reader and an outstanding cook. Her bookshelves were lined with every Clive Cussler novel and most of Stuart Woods'. Her spice rack was never lacking of anything, and her recipe book was always at-the-ready just in case of unexpected guests. She was a gracious hostess, looking forward to friends and neighbors stopping by, whether announced or unannounced. Joyce loved flowers, and her yard always overflowed with a multitude of types and colors.
Because of her notoriously quick wit, it was always considered a no-contest in any game of "one-upmanship" with her. She was always ready with an instantaneous comeback.
A private service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel with Pastor Steve Dennis officiating.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Rush family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020