Joyce P. Shockley
Joyce P. Shockley, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in her home. Born in Marion, Ohio to Clyde and Hazel Hardin, she has been a long time resident of Westerville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Shockley, her sister and brother-in-law, Willie (Hardin) and Kenyon Anderson and her two nephews, Jim (Sandy) Anderson and Keith (Marianne) Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Barbara) Hardin of N. Fort Myers, Fl.; her step-sons, Steve Shockley of New Albany,Ohio , Robert Shockley of Miami, Fl., Ted (Lynn) Shockley of Canal Winchester, Ohio and John (Dorothy) Chaffey of Andover, U.K. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and visiting family in New Jersey, Florida, Texas and the United Kingdom. She also enjoyed cooking and preparing many delicious holiday meals for her family and friends. She loved time with her family, sharing family history and memories. She had a good sense of humor, a boisterous laugh and she loved to talk! Her nieces and nephews have life long wonderful memories of summers spent visiting and going to Kings Island, Eckels Lake, and the Westerville swimming pool or just staying in and having game night around the dining room table. Her family would like to thank her neighbors that have looked out for her and helped her with her household chores. And a very special thank you to Chastity Hejazin for the friendship and loving care that she gave to her over the past several years. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences at

www.morelandfuneralhome.com.




Published in Marion Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 21, 2020
joyce was very special to me and she always will be.
Chastity
Friend
