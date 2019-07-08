|
Joyuace Ann Jones
Marion - Joyuace Ann Jones, age 81, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 following an extended illness. Her beloved pets: Tiffany, Big Daddy, and Blackberry were nearby when she passed away. Joyuace was a loving and supportive mother to her children and a blessed grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joyuace was born on August 6, 1937 to the late Glenn Wesley and Claire Mae (Noblet) White in Lorain County, Ohio, but she lived for eighty years in Marion. Joyuace is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Shirley Reseigh and Marcia Eblin; her brother: Tom White; a grandson: Wil Tyler, son-in-law: Don Tyler, and brother-in-law: William Reseigh.
Joyuace never had any "step", or "ex" relatives as she always considered them to be her family. Those who will cherish her memories include her children: Rochelle (Chuck) Ehret of Richwood, OH; Doug (Nancy) Jones of Mansfield, OH; Robynn (Joe) Jasper of Marysville, OH; and Renee (Jimmy) Pace of Trinity, AL; her twelve grandchildren; and her seventeen great-grandchildren. Other relatives include Dan Eblin, Linda White, Diana (Ron) Hasson, Vicki (Charlie) Markey, Anita Ogle, Phil Luke, Larry (Linda) Davis, Jack (Susie) Davis, Fred (Mona) Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyuace graduated from Marion Harding High School Class of 1955. She worked at the Smith Clinic and Marion General Hospital as a radiology technician specializing in cobalt radiation therapy for oncology patients for 42 years. Joyuace was known for her excellent radiology technical skills and her compassion with her patients. She also worked at the Marion Public Library.
As an avid gardener, Joyuace spent countless hours and resources to plant flowers at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery. She loved animals and supported many animal rescue groups. Joyuace also loved to watch the birds at her seven bird feeders and she tolerated the squirrels who ate the bird seed. Joyuace was known for her beautiful crocheted afghans, doilies, and washcloths. She also learned to quilt and made a Christmas quilt for each of her children. Joyuace volunteered for Mobile Meals, The Presidential Garden Club, precinct election official, and at the VFW to support veterans.
Being a caregiver for a retired health care professional with a feisty personality is a difficult assignment and Joyuace's children want to especially thank Joyuace's home health caregiver, Rachel Markey, for her endless patience and caring demeanor. In addition, the family wishes to thank Joyuace's neighbors, Mobile Meals staff, Tom and Robert with LinCare, Freddie with Marion Prescription delivery, Dr. Dhanu Bhat and staff, and the OhioHealth Hospice team.
Friends and family may come to honor Joyuace's life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 starting at 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery to be used for the garden fund and for the statue repair. The burial will occur at a later . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 8, 2019