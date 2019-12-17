|
|
Juanita B. Hogan
Marion - Juanita B. Hogan, age 83, of Marion, died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a battle with cancer.
On April 14, 1936, Juanita was born in Los Santo, Panama, in the Azuero Peninsula, the daughter of the late Eladio and Vencieta Gomez. After losing her mother when she was still an infant, she started working as soon as she could to support her family.
In 1967, Juanita was working as a waitress and cook at a restaurant in Panama, when she noticed a young American serving in the US Air Force, Robert "Bob" Hogan Jr., visiting quite frequently. Despite their language barrier, he won her heart and they were married on May 5, 1968. When his service in Panama was over, she joined him in his hometown of Marion, Ohio, in 1969. Together they shared fifty one loving years of marriage. Juanita was especially proud to become a United States citizen in 1990.
Over the years, Juanita worked at Abbott's, cooked for L & K banquet parties, and was a housekeeper for several families. She also loved tending to her extensive flower garden every year, and she enjoyed sketching and painting pictures.
As often as they could, Juanita and Bob enjoyed heading down to Southeastern Ohio to fish in and camp along the Muskingum River. They started camping with tents and moved up to travel campers. They shared this love with many in Bob's family.
Very faithful, Juanita was raised in the Catholic Church and was always reading her Bible. She also was a member of the First Church of God in Marion.
Having a bubbly and outgoing personality, everyone always gravitated towards Juanita.
She will be missed by her beloved husband, Bob Hogan Jr. of Marion; a daughter, Rosa Endia Prado in Panama; two grandchildren: Yissol and Jasmine; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her grandson, Tito; and three sisters.
Her family will greet friends from 1- 2 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be held there at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or OhioHealth Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019