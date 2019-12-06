|
Juanita Boseman
Marion - Juanita May (Strickland) Boseman,94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 5th, 2019. Juanita was born in Sciotoville, Ohio. After high school in Wheelersburg, Ohio Juanita entered the retail/service industries working for over 55 years in restaurants, Montgomery Wards, Crawbaugh Hardware, and Rite Aid in Maryland, California, Oklahoma and Ohio. In the late 1950's she was owner-operator of Tim's Corner near Waldo, Ohio. Her special gifts and talents included being an excellent seamstress, gardener and "mistress of the kitchen". A giving person of faith, three times she sacrificed jobs to care for her mother, father and husband. Lately she spent hours doing puzzles which she then mounted and gave to friends and relatives. She often reflected upon the special memories of life and friends especially longing for the "hills of southern Ohio". She was preceded in death by parents Noah E. and Sally Marie (Severt) Strickland; husbands Leslie Kazee and James D. Boseman; son Timothy, brothers Carl (Bettie), Herbert, Graham (Beverly), friend, David McCarty and furkids Cuddles and Bambi. She is survived by son Anthony D. Kazee (Elizabeth), sisters Barbara Smith (Robert); Judith Raker (Jay); daughter-in-law, Dana Kazee and sister-in-law Analise Strickland; four grandchildren: Melissa A. Voss (Michael), Timothy S. Kazee (Danielle), Kyle Kazee, Kellie (Kyle) Potts; and seven great-grandchildren. A special thanks goes to the Kingston Residence staff and to Capital City Hospice for their loving care and friendship. Family and friends may gather in the sanctuary of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Caledonia, Ohio to honor and celebrate her life at 1:00 pm on December 14th, 2019 with Pastor Terry Burkhardt officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home, Caledonia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers it is suggested memorial contributions be made to her church, Memorial United Methodist Church of Caledonia, Ohio or the Marion County Animal Shelter in memory of Juanita. Condolences may be expressed to the family at timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019