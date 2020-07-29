1/1
Judith A. "Judie" Shope
Judith "Judie" A. Shope

MARION - Judith "Judie" A. Shope, age 78 of Marion, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Judith, or "Jude" as she was lovingly known as to her closest family and friends, was born in Bucyrus on November 29, 1941 the daughter of William Ira and Lucille Mae (Shaw) Robinson.

Jude was a hard worker and provider for her family. She worked in the prison system as a guard for nearly 20 years. Starting at the women's prison and transitioning to the Juvenile Detention Center. On September 14, 1995 she was united in marriage to Donald E. Shope, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 26, 2017.

Jude was an avid Bingo player and loyal member of the American Legion Post #584 and AmVets Post #138. She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends and spoiled her faithful dog, Oliver.

She will be remembered by her children: Greta Trubee, Richard (Terri) Miller, Peggy Miller and Stacey Miller; step-son Donald E. (Wendy) Shope, Jr.; grandchildren: Toby (Meghan), Wendy (Judd), Brook, Lindsey (Felix), Lacey (Stephen), Kendell, Jeremy, and David; great-grandchildren: Alexus, Jagger, Mya, Kaelynn, Lillian, Kensington, Kam, Makenna, and Gabriel; brother, Charles Ira Robinson and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and her partner in crime Barb.

Jude is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald E. Shope, Sr., daughter Tina Dewiel; grandsons: Dustin Boston and Carlos Thomas and her brother, James William Robinson.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Shope family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Judy’s passing.
My sincere condolences to the family.
Dean Leuthold
Friend
