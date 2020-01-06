|
Judith Hall Kramer
Judith Hall Kramer, 77, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 due to an aneurism on her aorta where it leaves the heart, caused by a staph infection. She was born on March 18, 1942 in Cardington, Ohio to the late Harley and Elmira (Heimlich) Hall. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a 1965 graduate of the Ohio State University College of Education. She is survived by her husband William of 55 years; her son David Christopher (Jill); and daughters Katherine (Jason) Anderson and Kimberly Carol Kramer; grandchildren, David Anthony Kramer, Luke Kramer, Jennifer Koehler, Sydney Kramer, Zack Koehler and Katie Kramer. The family will receive friends at the Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, at 11:00AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5070 Newmans Cardington Road East, Cardington, Ohio 43315. Burial will be in St. John's cemetery after the service. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020