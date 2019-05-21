|
|
Judith Kay Beckley
Marion - Judith Kay Beckley, 77, went to be with her Lord on May 19, 2019 from the Community Health Care Center in Marion. She was born on January 7, 1942 in Marion to the late Michael J. and Myrtle L. Pfeiffer. After graduating high school, she followed her passion in many ways. Judy K. married her late husband George Leroy Beckley on June 25, 1981 at Essex, OH. She worked at Houghton Sulky until they closed their doors, then worked until retirement at GTE as a Keypunch Operator. If anything, Judy K. was known for her positive outlook on life. She loved children even though she didn't have her own. She spent time with her nieces and nephews and their children with multiple trips to the zoo, birthday parties, and holidays. Judy also loved to travel - even went to Israel. She was passionate for her cats and Elvis Presley - even with Alzheimer's she could remember the words to his songs. And later she would sing to Gaither videos. She was also a longtime member of the Essex United Methodist Church, collecting recipes for their newsletter, and contributing in many other ways.
Judy K. was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Myrtle, her husband George, her brothers Robert and Michael Pfeiffer, her sisters Betty J. Burroughs, Mary Lou Pfeiffer, and an infant brother.
Her spirit will be missed by her brother James F. Pfeiffer, many nieces and nephews, 3 stepchildren Rick (Carol) Beckley, Randel (Lesa) Beckley, Ronda (Frank) Snyder, and several step-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, her niece Jessica Bussa, RN, who was so caring and staying extra hours with Judy. Also, thanks to Amy Pfeiffer, her niece, whose special efforts allowed Judy to stay in her a home a couple of extra years after her disease was worsening, her brother Jim, and niece Sharon Mills, and friend Lisa Evans, who all provided extra care for Judy. She loved and was loved.
The family invites everyone to celebrate Judy's life during calling hours from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, May 22, at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. Funeral ceremony will be held at the funeral home the following day, Thursday, May 23 at 10 am, with Pastor Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Price Cemetery in Richwood, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wyandot County Humane Society. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 21, 2019