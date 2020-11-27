Judith Kay Hamilton Kilbury
Huron - Judith Kay Hamilton Kilbury, 85, better known as Judy, Mom, Grandma Judy, Sister and Friend passed peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on January 30, 1935 in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Oliver Emmanuel Hamilton and Madelon Robnolte Hamilton and sister of Jane Hamilton Ford.
Judy attended Linn School for first grade, and then Grand Prairie Middle School and she graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1953. In the fall of 1953 she attended MSU in East Lansing, Michigan where she studied home economics and early childhood development. Judy married Dr. James Stanley Kilbury in September 1956. They started a family and his career in Columbus, Ohio in 1957, then moved to Ft. Riley, Kansas from 1959-1961 and settled in Huron in 1961. After her divorce, Judy worked for Asher Brothers delivering auto parts. Then, for over a decade, she worked with special needs children as a paraprofessional at EHOVE. From 2001-2004, Judy owned and operated a retail shop The Cottage Collection. At the ripe young age of 69, Judy started Stoneyhedge Farm at her childhood home. She raised as many as 18 alpacas, selling fiber and hosting tours of the farm for Marion Historical Society.
Judy had quite the zest for life, living and learning! She loved a good laugh and appreciated a good cry. She was witty and fun and wonderful! In addition to raising and loving her children, she loved to host family events with children, grandchildren, sister and nieces, reminiscing with friends and her "OP's" in Marion. In addition to her love for people, she loved her dogs - Pogo, Mo, Suzette, Tasha, Rocky, Isabella, and last but not least, his royal highness King Henry of Stoneyhedge Farm. Judy's talents were endless, whatever she set her mind to she seemed to master. She loved to garden, cook, sew, knit, embroider, weave, spin, fish, swim, paint, read, watch movies, decorate (especially for the 4th), entertain and travel.
Judy is predeceased by her parents Oliver and Madelon Hamilton and niece Alison Ford Mathews.
Judy is survived by her 5 children, Kathleen Kilbury Sarbaugh (Vance), James Hamilton Kilbury, Jennifer Sue Kilbury, Melissa Kilbury Victor (John), Rodney Hamilton Kilbury (Jennifer). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Oliver Kilbury (Kathryn), Gabriele Harden (Max), Dylan Sarbaugh (AJ), Nik Victor, Ian Victor, Sebastian Kilbury, James Kilbury (Alexa), Madelon Kilbury; 2 great grandchildren Lachlan Kilbury, Margot Harden and by her sister Jane Hamilton Ford and niece Elizabeth Ford Spector (Scott and Nick)
We miss you already but your life story and love is in our hearts forever! Rest in Peace!
