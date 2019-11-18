Services
Judith M. Lee Obituary
Judith M. Lee

Marion - Judith M. Lee age 78 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born May 5, 1941 in Delaware, Ohio to the late William and Edith (Fraley) Wymond.

Judith was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, she enjoyed working many years at the Scotch & Sirloin in Marion and at PPG.

Judith is survived by her son, Robert Lee of Denver, CO., three grandchildren, Weston Lee, Nichole Ward and Lyndsay Michelle, several great grandchildren and her three sisters, Nancy Mayes of Medina, Linda Colley of Mount Vernon and Bonnie McGlothlin of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kim Smith.

Burial will take place later, the Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
