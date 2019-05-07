Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Mayfield Cemetery
Waldo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith McClaren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Marie McClaren


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Marie McClaren Obituary
Judith Marie McClaren

Marion - Judith Marie McClaren, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born February 7, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late John and Maxine (Drake) Saxton. She was a 1959 graduate of Waldo H.S. She held many jobs over the years, but her main job and love was to care for her family. Judi was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grove City where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Judi loved to spend time outside and tend to her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharron Nelson. Judi is survived by her loving husband of nearly 56 years, Robert McClaren; son, Robert (Robin) McClaren; granddaughters, Elisabeth and Hannah McClaren; brother, John (Kim) Saxton; sister, Linda (Tom) Willauer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10-12 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Graveside committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Mayfield Cemetery, Waldo, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in the Marion Star on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now