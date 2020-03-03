|
Judith Robbins Olsen
Judith Robbins Olsen passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Carmel Indiana after a valiant two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Judith was born August 11, 1944 in Marion Ohio, the first daughter of Helen Plotner Robbins Paratore and Joseph William Robbins. She was a 1962 graduate of Marion Catholic High School. She received her wings as a Delta Airline Stewardess in 1965 and lived in Dallas TX and Chicago IL. She also owned and operated a Karate School in Indiana, and moved back to her hometown in 2002 to accept a position with Kable Fulfillment in Marion, in order to spend more time with her mother and family. After the closure of Kable Fulfillment she became a caretaker and health aid for the ill and elderly and was loved by her clients. She loved traveling the world during her employment with the airline, and visited her beloved Ireland five times, while an airline employee, and later with her sisters, researching her Irish heritage. She was a volunteer with the Marion Area Humane Society and was a fierce supporter of animals, and would care for every homeless dog and cat in the world if it would have been humanly possible for her. She was a lifelong member of St Mary Church in Marion Ohio.She returned to Indiana a few years ago to help care for her twin grandaughters with her son Mark.Judi is survived by sons, Vernon (Yaara) Davenport of Utah, David (Tonya) Olsen, and Mark Olsen all of Indiana, daughter, Leslie Olsen of Indiana and her former husband and caretaker, Bruce Olsen. Also survived by her nine grandchildren, Christian Cooper, David Olsen II, Emily Olsen, Landon and Logan Adkins, Georgie and Gena Olsen, and Venice and Siena Davenport.She will be deeply missed by her six sisters and three brothers, Bill (Claire) Robbins of Gahanna Ohio, Bob (Dorothy) Robbins of Westerville Ohio, Kathy(Steve) Brammer of Marion, Patti Culp(Lonnie Cox), of Marion, Phil (Carolyn) Robbins of Marion, Maureen (Jeff) Diehl of Marion, Janet (John) Taylor of Marion, Donna (Dave) Freese of Monroe MI, and Debbie(Stan) Kennard of Ann Arbor MI. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.According to her wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, March 8th 2020 at The Brickyard at 135 South Main St, Marion Ohio at 2pm for family and friends to remember her. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Judith Robbins Olsen may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion Ohio 43302
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020