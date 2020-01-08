Services
Judith V. Walker

Judith V. Walker Obituary
Judith V. Walker

LaRue - Judith V. Walker, 94, lifelong resident of LaRue, died peacefully Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Heartland of Marion.

She was born September 4, 1925 in LaRue to the late Warren and Princess (James) Carlyle, she was also preceded in death by her husband George W. Walker, they were married July 6, 1942 and he died July 30, 1995, also preceding her in death were four sons: David Warren, George Wayne, Bobby Charles and Jerry Lee Walker. She was also preceded in death by siblings: Herb Carlyle, Edie Baker and Joanne Clark

Judy was a true homemaker, she always put her family first in her life. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading and cross stitching. Judy also enjoyed riding her bicycle around LaRue.

A kind soul, she was known for helping others.

Surviving are her children: John R. Walker of New Bloomington and Irene (Jack) Galloway of LaRue

Eight grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren

Siblings: Clair (Norma) Carlyle of Prospect, Jesse (Dorothy) Carlyle of Caledonia, Kate Browning of Marion, Wanda (Ernie) Hayes of Galion, Ruby Saunders of Galion, Joyce Wood of New Bloomington, Janie (Jim) Crum of Warren and Thelma Ayres of Marion

Funeral services will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army at 317 W. Church St. Marion, Ohio 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
