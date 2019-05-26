Judy Ann Huffman



Marion - Judy Ann Huffman, age 79, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Judy was born in Marion, Ohio on October 25, 1939 to Dallas R. and Cathryn Ruth (Cahill) Harruff. Judy graduated from Harding High School and continued her education at The Ohio State University where she studied education.



Judy married the love of her life, Robert E. "Huffy" Huffman on June 12, 1964 at Epworth United Methodist Church. Together they shared fifty-four years of marriage. Together, Judy and Huffy owned and operated her family's business, Harruff Tire, on North Main Street in Marion. Huffy passed away March 29, 2019.



Judy taught elementary schools for several years for the Marion City School and later in life worked as a realtor in the Marion area. Judy enjoyed volunteering with the Junior Service Guild.



In addition to her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Patty.



Visiting hours will be from 10 until 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring Judy's life will be held at 10:30 am, at the church, with Rev. Dan Kiger officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.



Published in the Marion Star on May 26, 2019