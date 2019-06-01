|
|
Judy Darnell Solomon
Marion - Judy Darnell Solomon of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Marion General Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 64 years old.
Judy was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on December 17, 1954 as the fourth of five daughters to the late William O Darnell and Mary Irene Darnell who survives in Marion.
Judy graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1973 and later with a degree from Marion Technical College.
She spent most of her career as a prosthetic technician. She took great pride in helping others. Most recently she worked for Marion Area Counseling prior to her retirement.
Judy loved to travel especially to the warmer climates. She had previously lived in California and Florida before deciding to move back to Ohio to be with her family.
She enjoyed the adventures of scuba diving in various tropical locations and was a certified diver. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and got fired up listening to the Cleveland Indians with her sisters Patti and Sam. You could always find her loving and caring for her two little companions that were always by her side, Dolly and Dukey.
Judy was preceded in death by her father William O Darnell and her sister Terry Darnell. Grandparents Richard and Martha Darnell and Herbert and Gertrude Sink. A niece Brandy Darnell. A brother in-law John Blevins.
She is not only survived by her mother but her sisters Patti Darnell and Susan (Sam) Darnell, Marion, BJ (Ron) Dunn, Carey. Nieces and nephews, Kelly (Chris) Grace and Cory Darnell, Upper Sandusky. Shannon Dunn, Kirby and Dakota (Emily) Dunn, Vanlue. 10 great nieces and nephews, 2 great-great nephews and 2 great-great nieces on their way. An aunt and uncle Pam and Jim Hooper, Harpster. An aunt Carolyn Pahl, Delphos.
Judy was truly the most amazing and loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend and confidant anyone could have. Her contagious smile could light up a room. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Always selfless Judy donated her body to science in the hopes of helping someone else. She will then be cremated and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star on June 1, 2019