Judy L. Fown
Judy L. Fown

Caledonia - Judy L. (Strauss) Fown, age 69 of Caledonia, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the OSU Medical Center. On June 25,1951 she was born to the late Gerald and Virginia (Starner) Strauss in Marion, Ohio, On May 24, 1994, she married Donald Fown in Marion, Ohio.

Judy enjoyed teaching and was an elementary school teacher for Marion City Schools for 32 years. She loved to vacation at the beaches or North Carolina. She was a volunteer with Hospice and the Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). Her love of dogs was only surpassed by the love she had for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her Husband Donald Fown, her sons; Brian (Heather) Thompson, Mathew and Christopher (Tressa) Fown, her daughter, Michelle (Doug) Brandum and her grandchildren Evan and Callan Brandum, Owen Fown, and Evan and Audrey Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Brother Gerald "Jerry" Strauss.

Friends and family may attend the graveside service led by Pastor Nathan McBeth at the Marion Cemetery Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:30am. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to assist the Fown family in their time of need.






Published in Marion Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
