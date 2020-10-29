Julia (Judy) Ann ThomeHouston, TX - Julia (Judy) Ann Thome passed away in Houston, Texas on October 27, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born on November 14, 1939 in Akron, Ohio to John and Beulah (Babe) Kayatin.After moving to Marion, Ohio she graduated from St. Mary High School in 1957. On February 15, 1958 she married Francis Thome. She was very involved in the Marion Moose Lodge and spent many days at the Marion Lanes Bowling Center owned by her dad and her husband. They were also brief owners of Southland Lanes. After retirement she and Fran moved to Bradenton, Florida. After Fran's passing, she moved to Houston, Texas.She took great pride in spending time with her 13 grandchildren and her 11 great grandchildren. She loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes each fall and spent every morning watching her favorite CNN Sports announcer/grandson in-law Andy Scholes. She was very proud of and very fond of her lifelong friendship with her favorite cousin Sandy Duncan of Florida. For the last 8 years, she has lived in Houston where she made numerous friends and enjoyed numerous excursions.Julia was preceded in death by her husband Fran, her mother Beulah (Babe), her father John, and her sister Joni.Surviving are 4 sons, John (Lisa) Thome, Lenny Thome and Kathy Hawn, Rod (Tanya) Thome and David (Kristy) Thome. 13 grandkids: Kristin (Donny) Mattran, Brittany (Beau) Hopkins, Aaron (Wendy) Thome, Lauren (Andy) Scholes, Marissa (Bert) Guzman, Trenton (Lauren) Thome, Carly Thome, Wyatt Thome, Allie Thome, Levi Thome, Chelsea Thome, Brandon David Thome and Sebastian Thome. 11 great grandchildren: Jaydon Mattran, Logan Mattran, Blakely Hopkins, Chandler Hopkins, Brantley Hopkins, Camden Scholes, Beckett Scholes, Nolan Scholes, Noah Guzman, Scarlet Thome and Sophia Thome. Also surviving are numerous friends and relatives in Marion, Larue, Columbus, Akron, Canton, Texas and Florida.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Miami Valley Spina Bifida Organization4801 Springfield StreetDayton, Ohio 45431