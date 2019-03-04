|
|
June Landis
Caledonia - After 81 years, June Lee Landis went to be reunited with her heavenly family Friday March 1, 2019.
On August 6, 1937 June made the history books along with her 2 sisters being the first triplets born in Marion county history to Loy and Edith Cratty. June worked at the Marion Power Shovel after graduating from Harding until she locked eyes on John Landis at the skating rink and they've been together ever since. During their almost 59 years of marriage they had 4 children- Jene (Ted) Theopolos, Elaine (Stacey) Evans, Brian Landis & Tara (Mark) Guider.
Taking care of her family became June's life and she was always very involved with them, life on the farm and various community activities. June loved nothing more to than to share a meal with friends and family, play a game of cards or to just chat with them for hours. She also had a talent for making candy and decorating cakes for all the people she cared about. She was a long time member of Eastern Stars and Pythia Sisters where she served as treasurer. June was also a faithful member of Caledonia Memorial Methodist Church.
June was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings- Melvin, Corrine, Dorothy, Marilyn, John, Jane and Jene. She also had the heartbreak of burying her son Brian. June was blessed enough to watch her family grow and the grandkids that would light up her face- Ashlee (Jordan) Gruber, Kathrynn, TJ & Brenden Theopolos, Maddie & Kamryn Guider, Amber Wolf, Angie (Dion) Myers, & Jimmy (Jenn) Evans. June also had 13 great grandchildren.
Friends and family will be celebrating June's life Tuesday March 5th in Caledonia at Timson, Allen & Melroy Funeral Home from 10-12 with the funeral at 12. A private burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Memorial contribution can be made to the Humane Society or to the Caledonia Memorial Methodist Church.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 4, 2019