June R. Peak
Marion - June R. Peak, age 87, of Marion, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband, Jack, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in Primrose of Marion with her loving daughter, Cindy, by her side following an extended illness.
On June 10, 1932, June was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the third of five children of the late Lawrence Luke and Theresa Cecelia (Lancaster) Lundrigan.
One fateful night in Montreal, while on a flight maintenance layover, June met a handsome young Air Force Lieutenant, Jack Dale Peak, who quickly took her and her heart to amazing new heights she couldn't have ever imagined. She and Jack were married on September 21, 1955, in his hometown of Marion, Ohio. Together they shared nearly fifty eight years of marriage and lovingly raised two children: John and Cindy. Jack preceded her in death on May 31, 2013.
A loving homemaker, June took great pride in caring for her husband and children. She took the responsibility of being an Air Force Veteran's wife in stride, supporting them however she could as they were stationed and lived all over the world including: Aviano, Italy; Tuscan, Arizona; Victorville, California; Moses Lake, Washington; and lastly, Isfahan, Iran. Throughout it all, Marion was always home base, purchasing a home there in 1969. Building a home in 1971, it became their official home after they returned from Iran in 1976. Also, June was great in the kitchen. Her family will especially miss her candied yams, sage dressing, and the wonderful fruit cakes she made every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
From day one with Jack, June embraced her new life in the United States of America. One of her proudest moments was when she became an official US citizen shortly after her marriage. She always spoke about how hard she had to study.
Very faithful, June was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion for many years. Honoring her faith, she had an extremely fulfilling accomplishment of reading the Bible from cover to cover in 2019. Over the years, she also enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, a member of the VFW Post 7201 in Marion, and a member of American Legion 162 on Bellefontaine.
In her spare time, June enjoyed going shopping, sharing lunch with friends, and collecting anything replicating angels and wolves. She also loved her little canine companion, "Lady", and feeding the birds and ducks who always came to her back door while living at Primrose.
June felt blessed by her life, and was well known for her giving heart, always giving of her time and money. She loved supporting many food pantries and she also sponsored a foster child every year at Christmas time through Marion County Children's Services. Of course she had to add more than to the gift than required.
Most important of all to June was her adoring family and extended family. Her heart overflowed with love for all of them.
June will be dearly missed by her two beloved children: Cynthia Marie (Alan) Harris of Cardington, and Dr. John Dale (Dr. Sophie) Peak, Lt. Col. USAF, Ret. of Waxhaw, NC; her four loving grandchildren: Michael (Melissa) Harris TSgt USAFR and Ryan (Lauren) Harris, Cameron and Kelsey Peak; two siblings: Sir Larry (Pat) Lundrigan, and Barbara (Jerry) Santry; numerous nieces and nephews, including four special nieces: Kim Santry, Marion Lundrigan, Annmarie Mitchell and Michele Lodewijk; and many dear friends, including: Caroline "Gidget" Samardge, Julie Stout, and Karen Baxter.
Including her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Roy (Betty) Lundrigan; and a sister and brother-in-law, Ethel (Tom) Wright.
In light of our current health emergency, services will be observed privately by June's family, with entombment in Marion Cemetery on March 25, 2020 . Then, at a later date, a memorial service will be announced once gathering restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joyce's Angels, 277 Kensington Place, Marion, OH 43302 or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Pkwy, Marion, OH 43302.
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a special, heartfelt "Thank you" to Joyce's Angels, especially her fabulous caretakers Susan Lovell, Sharli Gattshal, and Victoire Adissem. A big "Thank you"goes to OhioHealth Hospice (Chaplain Heather, SW Jessica, Nurse Georgette, and health aid Beth Donaugh).
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve June's family and your condolences and favorite memories may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020