Junior Levings
Marion - Junior Levings, age 73 of Prospect, passed away peacefully to be with His Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Junior entered into this world on September 28, 1945 to the late Othel and Clara (Mullett) Levings in Galion, OH. On October 6, 1989, he married Janet Brailer in Delaware, OH.
Junior graduated from Mt. Gilead High School Class of 1964. Then he served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After the war, he ended up working for Whirlpool Corporation, where he retired in the Maintenance department after 41 and half years.
Junior was a cherished husband and father, who loved his family deeply and his beloved pets. He was a member of the Dayspring Wesleyan Church, known as a man of strong faith and would do anything for anyone. To know him was to love him. In his leisure time, he loved watching his favorite sport teams the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Browns. Janet and Junior enjoyed taking long drives to discover new places and things to see and do. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents: Othel and Clara Levings; his brothers: Sherman Mullett, Richard, Francis and Mike Levings; and his nephew: Jimmy Benedict.
Those who will cherish his memories include his wife: Janet Levings of Marion, OH; his son: Cory Brandon Levings (Desiree Ross) of Columbus, OH; his daughter: Janelle (Frank) Shelby of Marion, OH; his special previous stepdaughter: Olivia Davis; his brother: John Levings of Cardington, OH; his sisters: Flora Benedict of Galion, OH, Mary Rhoades of Galion, OH, Rita Murray of Orient, OH and Zoa Levings of Delaware, OH; his six grandchildren: Lyle and Christopher Payne, Kaitlyn and Matthew Clevenger, and Cheyenne and Ayden Shelby; his nine great grandchildren; his step brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to honor Junior's life on Sunday, March 31, 2019 starting at 4pm to 7pm at the Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2434 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 starting at 12pm at the Dayspring Wesleyan Church with Pastor David Holdren officiating. Burial will follow service with the Marion County Veterans Council conducting military honors at the Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, Ohio. Donations may be given in Junior's memory to the Dayspring Wesleyan Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 29, 2019