Junior Paul Rowland
Flat Rock - Junior Paul Rowland, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Four Seasons Hospice Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC, after a brief illness with cancer.
A native of Marion, Ohio, for 58 years, Paul was the son of the late Perry G. Rowland and Minnie (Risch) Rowland. He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Carl, sisters, Dorothy and Donna, and his son, Jack E. Rowland.
Paul Rowland served as a firefighter for the City of Marion for over 25 years and never lost his enthusiasm for fire trucks, fire helmets, or sirens. His longtime friend and fellow firefighter, Dick McClaskey, recently recounted how Paul could "put a fire truck exactly where you needed it—before power steering!" Those he worked with will never forget his laughter, stories, practical jokes, or his willingness to risk his life for others.
After retirement, Paul was a resident of Arizona for over 25 years and of Etowah, NC, the past 6 years. He never really "retired" and kept himself busy roofing, remodeling, and painting. Just a few weeks before Paul was diagnosed with cancer, he was hauling lumber and painting. His children and grandchildren all have Paul's handyman touches on the walls of their homes along with his love and laughter in their hearts.
Paul Rowland was an active member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, AZ and of Etowah United Methodist Church in Etowah, NC. He loved volunteering in his churches' thrift stores and at their rummage sales. There, as in all of his life, Paul had many friends who volunteered beside him and who all have cherished memories of him.
Paul loved antique shopping, flea markets, Louis L'Amour books, country music—especially bluegrass, eating tasty meals—especially when they involved pies and cookies, telling stories and jokes, laughing, and making others laugh. He also loved his family, and they loved him.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jan Rowland, of Etowah, NC; sons Brent (and Maria) Rowland of Marion, OH, and Bruce (and Krista) Rowland of Sunriver, OR; daughter, Jill Rowland (and Phil Scott) of Hood River, OR; stepdaughter Kelly McEntee (and Angela Dicks) of Harrisburg, PA; stepson Steve (and Darlene) McEntee of Cazenovia, NY; grandchildren Emily (and Aaron) Throckmorton, Kyle (and Stacey) Rowland, Emelia Gendreau, Alden Gendreau, David McEntee, Abbie McEntee, and Olivia McEntee; great grandchildren, Lucy, Evie, and Whitney; and grand dogs, Laney, Chloe, AJ, Oxley, and Luther.
A memorial service for Paul will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Etowah United Methodist Church, with Rev. Richard Buff officiating.
For those wishing to memorialize Paul, the family recommends donations to the Ohio Hoods Initiative, which will provide Particulate Blocking Hoods to firefighters. Information can be found online at www.FirstResponderFaceoff.com/OhioHoodslnitiative/. Select City of Marion Fire Department and donate In Memory of Paul Rowland.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 28, 2019