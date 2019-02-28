|
Justin M. Ferguson
Marion - Justin Matthew Ferguson, age 25 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born April 19, 1993 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Matt and Kim (Miller) Ferguson.
He was a 2011 graduate of Tri-Rivers. He enjoyed welding and was very proficient at it.
Justin truly lived life to the fullest. He had a passion for the outdoors, and he loved hunting, fishing, and frog gigging. It was nothing for him to fish 3 to 4 days a week during the summer.
He loved guns, shooting, and was quite the marksman. He also loved spending time sitting by a campfire. He had many friends, and he touched many lives - a friend that would always have the others' back.
He is survived by his parents Matt and Kim Ferguson; his brothers Jeremy (Arica) Ferguson and Jason Ferguson; his grandparents Tim and Nova Ferguson and Dale and Donna Miller; his nephew Keegan Ferguson; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Justin touched are invited to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm to reminisce, grieve, and support one another. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm. A private burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home to cover funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 28, 2019