Justin Scot Wall
LaRue - Justin Scot Wall, 37, of LaRue, died Monday morning October 14, 2019.
He was born June 28, 1982 in Marion to Jeff and Suzy (Wilson) Wall, they survive in LaRue, also surviving are his wife, Jodi (Strickland) Wall, their children: Jordan, Jocelyn and Jagger, brother, Tyler (Brittany) Wall of Big Island, grandparents, Bob and Carol Wilson of Prospect and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Justin also leaves behind many close friends that were his "brothers".
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bud and Donna Wall.
Justin was a 2000 graduate of the Elgin High School. He had attended the LaRue United Methodist Church. He had a passion for farming, this was made special because he was able to do it with his Dad and brother.
Being a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, kayaking and just being in nature.
But the most important thing in Justin's life was his kids, he cherished the time spent with them. He loved helping coach the girls' basketball teams and he was starting to teach his son all about farming and hunting. Justin also had a soft spot for animals, he was enjoying training his new puppy "Buddy". He was a country music fan, Jason Aldean was a favorite.
Graveside services will be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate. The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elgin Athletic Boosters c/o Elgin Youth Basketball 1239 Keener Road South Marion, OH 43302
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019