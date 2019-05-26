Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Karan L. Bays


1944 - 2019
Karan L. Bays Obituary
Karan L. Bays

Marion - Karan L. Bays age 74 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born October 10, 1944 in Tonopah, NV., to the late Virgil L. and Mary M. (McCallister) Bays.

Karan was employed and loved working at Wyandot Popcorn for 41 years, on her off time she loved fishing, being outdoors and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie S. (Tom) Pierce of Marion, OH., her brother, John C. Bays of Marion, OH. and several nieces and nephews.

Karan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Charlotte M. Taylor.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1pm with officiating. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Marion General Hospital for their love and compassion, especially Cindy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 26, 2019
