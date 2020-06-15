Karen Meachem Russell
Marion - Karen Sue Meachem Russell, age 67 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by loving family. On June 19, 1952, she was born to the late Albert and Crystal (Wagner) Meachem in Marion, and on June 10, 2020, she married the love of her life, Randy Russell, after 41 years together.
Karen was a lifetime homemaker who spent time as both a stay-at-home mom and grandma. She loved playing Bingo with her best friend Connie, and she also loved animals, especially horses and the stray cats she cared for. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, thrift shopping, and spending time in the sun, often at the pool with her kids and grandkids. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Randy Russell; her children Kim (Dana) Harriman, Steve (Evey) Meachem, Heather (Jimmy) Wood, Mistee Meachem, and Felicia Meachem; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 3 half-brothers; 1 half-sister; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Crystal, her grandsons Brandon Bullion and Jarred Bullion, and her half-brothers Mike Collins and Danny Meachem.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where only 20 attendees will be permitted into the building at a time. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with burial to follow.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.