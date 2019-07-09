|
|
Karen R. Bonnette, 72, of North Canton passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 from pancreatic Cancer. She was born March 7, 1947 in Morrow County, Ohio to the late Weldon and Helen Bender.
Karen graduated from Cardington Lincoln High School in 1965. She retired from Sears North Canton in 2006 after 25 years with the company in three different stores.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bonnette.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Angela (Clarke) Huff of Neenah, WI; son, Scott (Cindy) Bonnette of Hobe Sound, FL.; grandchildren, Anne (Taylor) Smith of Stow, Ohio, Mary (Michael) Madsen of West Palm Beach, FL., Emily Bonnette of Kissimmee, Fl., Elizabeth Bonnette of Hobe Sound, FL., Rebecca Huff of Neenah, WI., and John Huff of Neenah, WI.; brother, Ken (Tierney) Bender of Marion, Ohio.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5pm to 7pm and on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th, St. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Burial will take place at 3pm in Glendale Union Cemetery, 105 Glendale St. Cardington, Ohio 43315.
Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in the Marion Star on July 9, 2019