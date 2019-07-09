Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Bonnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen R. Bonnette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen R. Bonnette Obituary
Karen R. Bonnette, 72, of North Canton passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 from pancreatic Cancer. She was born March 7, 1947 in Morrow County, Ohio to the late Weldon and Helen Bender.

Karen graduated from Cardington Lincoln High School in 1965. She retired from Sears North Canton in 2006 after 25 years with the company in three different stores.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bonnette.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Angela (Clarke) Huff of Neenah, WI; son, Scott (Cindy) Bonnette of Hobe Sound, FL.; grandchildren, Anne (Taylor) Smith of Stow, Ohio, Mary (Michael) Madsen of West Palm Beach, FL., Emily Bonnette of Kissimmee, Fl., Elizabeth Bonnette of Hobe Sound, FL., Rebecca Huff of Neenah, WI., and John Huff of Neenah, WI.; brother, Ken (Tierney) Bender of Marion, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5pm to 7pm and on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th, St. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Burial will take place at 3pm in Glendale Union Cemetery, 105 Glendale St. Cardington, Ohio 43315.

Memorial donations can be made to the .

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Marion Star on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now