Karen Sue Highland



Marion - Karen Sue Highland, age 68, of Marion passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home.



Karen was born in Barnesville, Ohio on November 1, 1950 to the late Herman Thompson and Winifred Anderson. At a young age, Karen and her family moved to Marion, here she attended River Valley High School graduating in 1968. After graduation, Karen enlisted in the US Marines where she served as a clerk. Following an honorable discharge, Karen furthered her education, by enrolling at the Mansfield Business School.



Karen worked for several companies over the years including Marion Distribution and The Midway Tavern. While working at The Midway, she met Brian K Highland and the two had a Vegas wedding in 1992.



Karen was a fiercely independent, funny, and giving woman. She always made sure her children were well taken care of and was famous for her cooking. She enjoyed spending time at the VFW 3313, where she was the former Treasurer for the Women's Auxiliary, and the American Legion 584. Karen could often be found reading, playing scrabble with her family, or cheering on the Buckeyes



Karen will be missed by her children, Sean Billips of Marion, Darren (Niki) Vaught of Cardington, Jason (Yaovanart) Vaught of England, Kelly (Brandon) Whiteamire of Caledonia and Brian (Amber Mahaffey) Highland of Marion; stepdaughter, Brandy Horstman; siblings, Gary, Terry, John, and Mary; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Karen was preceded in death her parents, husband Brian, and brother, Paul.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm. A memorial service honoring Karen's life will be held 11 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Marion County United Veterans Council and burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's honor to Ohio Health Hospice.



Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 6, 2019