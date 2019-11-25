|
|
Karrin Risch
Morral - Karrin Risch passed away peacefully at her home on November 23, 2019 in Morral, Ohio. She was 67 years old. Karrin was born on October 21, 1952 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to James E. and Patricia Louise (Leeper) Long who preceded her in death. She graduated from Mt. Gilead High School in 1971, graduated from the Marion State Beauty Academy in 1972 then married her Husband of 46 years Gary Risch on September 7, 1973. She loved being a mom but it was no secret that her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a proud member of Cornerstone Alliance Church and in recent years she enjoyed volunteering at the Voice of Hope. Karrin is survived by, Husband Gary Risch, Three Sons Eric Nolan (Kelli) Risch, Brad Wesley (Heather) Risch, Andy Matthew (Hannah) Risch). Six Grandchildren Sydney, Harper, Emily, Will, Clayton and James. .
In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Voice of Hope at Betheldonors.org
Family and Friends may call this Friday Nov. 29th, 2019 from 4 to 7pm at Boyd Born-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Service to be held at Boyd's as well on Saturday Nov. 30th 2019 at 10 am followed by a procession to Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019