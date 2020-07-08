Kashon K. "Kash" CochranMarion - Kashon K. "Kash" Cochran age 3 of Marion, Ohio was taken way too soon on July 5, 2020.He was born May 13, 2017 in Marion, Ohio.Kash Money baby, Mommy's Roll Dog the happiest baby you met, so full of life always smiling. Everyone loved his Chunky Butt; he was so chill some called him "Cool Ass Kash". I will never understand why my sweet, precious, innocent baby boy was taken so soon; I will never understand! Celebrate his life as it was taken extremely too soon. He changed my life from the day I laid my eyes on him, he was the best Mother's Day present, I had my baby on Mother's Day. I Love You Kash Money.He is survived by his Mother, Abbee Heine of Marion, Brothers, Kyden Heine, Khaza Cochran and Kailo Carter all of Marion, Grandmother, Rena Dutton of Marion, Grandfather, Tony Cochran of Marion, Great Grandmother, Faye Dutton of Marion and his Uncle, Austen "Bubba" Heine of Marion.Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10am to 12noon at Victory Center Church of God, 1190 E. Fairground St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 12noon at the church with Pastor Corredon Rogers officiating, burial will be at Marion Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family through during difficult timeMemorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.