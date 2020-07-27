Katharin Suzanne Haldeman Sands



Henderson, NV - Katharin Suzanne Haldeman Sands of Henderson, Nevada formerly of Marion, Ohio, died on July 24, 2020, in Henderson Nevada of complications from dementia. She was born July 19, 1941, to Walter Clifton Haldeman and Trella Frances Hemmerly. She attended Mark Street School, Caledonia School and graduated from Harding High School in 1959. She graduated from Miami University (Ohio) in 1963 with a degree in Home Economics. She then taught at Ontario, Ohio High School before attending Purdue University. She married Donald Devon Decker on July 30, 1964, and they had two children, David Devon Decker (Johanna) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Kristine Suzanne Decker Wright (Tony) of Fairfield California, who survive. She is also survived by her 2nd husband, Robert W. Sands whom she married on September 10, 1974, a step-daughter, Susen Sands Wessely of Maryland, three grandsons, Kyle (Danielle) Decker, Shane & Tyler Wright, great-granddaughter Kimber Decker, her brother David (Karen) Haldeman of Cincinnati, Ohio and a half-sister, Margo Haldeman (Gary) Gibson of Prospect, Ohio, nieces Sarah (David) Sapp of Urbana, Ohio and Susannah Haldeman of Cincinnati, nephews Josh (Mandy) Haldeman of Cincinnati and Jed Haldeman of Columbus, Ohio and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Trella H. Romine of Caledonia, Ohio and father Walter Haldeman of Mesa, Arizona and her aunt Mary Hemmerly Rockwell Hecker of Marion. Kathi wished for her ashes to be scattered at her childhood home, Terradise. Memorials may be made to Terradise Nature Center, 1536 Whetstone River Road North, Caledonia, OH 43314.









