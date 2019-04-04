Katherine Lynn "Katie" Ryle



Marion - Katherine Lynn "Katie" Ryle, age 38, of Marion, was reunited with her mother, Jeanith, on Monday, April 1, 2019, following a brief and unexpected illness.



On September 21, 1980, Katie was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of four children of Leslie "Les" and the late Jeanith Lynn (Ratterman) Ryle.



Starting when she was only nine months old, Katie started attending her home away from home at MARCA Schools. She proudly graduated from MARCA with the Marion City Schools in 1998. She transitioned to MARCA Industries, where she enjoyed "supervising" everyone.



Katie loved getting the chance to compete in the Special Olympics. She competed with the MARCA basketball team, enjoying every minute of it.



Most important of all to Katie was her family. She loved being with her parents, brothers and sister. Her nieces and nephews were a big part of her life too, always goofing around with them. She especially loved traveling with her family, "as long as it wasn't in Grandpa Wilbur's car." She loved their trips to Lake Erie, and she recently enjoyed two weeks in Florida with her father, Les.



Katie was truly "one of a kind". She was a big goof ball, who loved to smile and her laughter often filled the room. She was a huge flirt, who wasn't shy about her interests. She also was great at being bossy and stubborn, especially with Brooke, but that was mixed with her sweet, kind and loving innocence.



Katie and her family were members of the Oakland United Methodist Church.



Left to cherish her memory are her father, Leslie Ryle; three siblings: Gregory (Kathryn) Ryle, Brooke Ryle, and Chris (Allison) Ryle; two nephews and two nieces: Damien and Isabella Ryle, Adyson Clemons, and Jase Ryle; grandmother, Grace Ratterman; grandfather, Wilbur Ryle; two uncles, one aunt, and several cousins; and many dear friends at MARCA.



Katie was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanith Ryle, on December 20, 2017.



Her family will greet friends from 2 - 5 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E Center St, Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10 am on Monday, with her cousin Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to MARCA of Marion, 2465 Harding Hwy E, Marion, OH 43302.



Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at MARCA for their friendship and sweet care of Katie, with special thanks going out to Joe Shelb, Becky Lux, Stan Werling, and Kim Lauer.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Katie's family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary