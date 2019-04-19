Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Paul Lutheran
Cardington, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul Lutheran
Cardington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine McCloskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine M. McCloskey


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine M. McCloskey Obituary
Katherine M. McCloskey

Fulton - Katherine M. McCloskey, 92, formerly of Fulton, died Tues, Apr 16, 2019, at Kingston Residence, Marion.

Born July 15, 1926, in Chesterville to the late Lemoine and Annabel (Brown) Rinehart. Married Raymond H. McCloskey in 1946, who preceded her in death in 1983.

Katherine worked at Weaver's grocery, John Jagger Motor Sales, C & D Chevrolet, and for Cardington Lincoln Schools, and was a member of Pleasant Grove COC, Fulton UMC, and St. Paul Lutheran in Cardington.

Survived by two children: Mary Kay Disterdick and Mark (Cindy) McCloskey; five grandchildren: Devera (Stephen) Ritz, Wendy (Steve) Schmeltz, Jill (Jeff) James, Eric (Christina) McCloskey, and Sean (Heather) McCloskey; eight great grandchildren; brother, Grove (Pat) Rinehart; three sisters: Joyce Charles, Alice Rogers, Sharon (Dick) Gray; and a sister-in-law Betty Rinehart.

Preceded in death by son-in-law, Bill Disterdick; sister, Ruth (Richard) Pearl; brother, Joe Rinehart; two brothers-in-law: Sherman Charles and Bud Rogers; and an infant granddaughter.

Visitation from 2-5 pm on Sun, Apr 21, Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, Mount Gilead. Services 11 am Mon, Apr 22, St Paul Lutheran, Cardington. An hour of visiting prior to service at church. Burial Fulton Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Katherine's family. To read her full obituary www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
Download Now