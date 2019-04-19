|
|
Katherine M. McCloskey
Fulton - Katherine M. McCloskey, 92, formerly of Fulton, died Tues, Apr 16, 2019, at Kingston Residence, Marion.
Born July 15, 1926, in Chesterville to the late Lemoine and Annabel (Brown) Rinehart. Married Raymond H. McCloskey in 1946, who preceded her in death in 1983.
Katherine worked at Weaver's grocery, John Jagger Motor Sales, C & D Chevrolet, and for Cardington Lincoln Schools, and was a member of Pleasant Grove COC, Fulton UMC, and St. Paul Lutheran in Cardington.
Survived by two children: Mary Kay Disterdick and Mark (Cindy) McCloskey; five grandchildren: Devera (Stephen) Ritz, Wendy (Steve) Schmeltz, Jill (Jeff) James, Eric (Christina) McCloskey, and Sean (Heather) McCloskey; eight great grandchildren; brother, Grove (Pat) Rinehart; three sisters: Joyce Charles, Alice Rogers, Sharon (Dick) Gray; and a sister-in-law Betty Rinehart.
Preceded in death by son-in-law, Bill Disterdick; sister, Ruth (Richard) Pearl; brother, Joe Rinehart; two brothers-in-law: Sherman Charles and Bud Rogers; and an infant granddaughter.
Visitation from 2-5 pm on Sun, Apr 21, Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, Mount Gilead. Services 11 am Mon, Apr 22, St Paul Lutheran, Cardington. An hour of visiting prior to service at church. Burial Fulton Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Katherine's family. To read her full obituary www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 19, 2019