Kathleen Anne "Kathy" Laird
Marion - The effervescent Kathleen Anne "Kathy" Laird fought a courageous three year battle with cancer, never complaining and not giving up the fight. Kathy passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at home. She was 62 years old and lived most of her life in Marion.
Kathy was born in Marion, Ohio on May 1, 1957 to the late Samuel P. and Patricia Anne (Larkin) Walston. Kathy attended Pleasant Schools graduating in 1975. Continuing her studies, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from The Ohio State University.
Kathy met the love of her life, Larry Laird while working at Pizza Roma; the two were wed on October 10, 1987. Together Larry and Kathy made lasting memories taking trips whenever possible especially if there was a beach involved. Week-long trips to Florida were a must and even if their plans didn't work out accordingly, they always had an amazing adventure. Together Kathy and Larry were members of Elks 32, Moose 889, and VFW 7301.
Kathy loved all animals especially her dogs. It was nothing for Kathy to use 30 pounds of bird seed in a week and all the wild neighborhood animals knew to come to Kathy's house for a good meal and fresh water.
Kathy's family was always of upmost importance in her life. She was always available to help her siblings and loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews. Being a woman of faith, Kathy was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion where she volunteered for The Harvest from the Heart and Community Outreach Committee.
Kathy was a hardworking woman dedicating 30 years of service to Jobs and Family Services in Marion retiring in 2009 as a supervisor. Here she helped in almost every capacity, but specialized in Medicare and Medicaid assistance. Always giving, Kathy was active in forming the Center Street Community Clinic and was a member of the steering committee for Marion Matters. Kathy also felt called to volunteer at MARCA Industries.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, who was always by her side, Larry; step-son, Christopher (Joely) Laird of Marion; siblings, Michelle K. (Donald) McConnell and Michael S. (Tammy) Walston both of Marion, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth A. Walston.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center Street, Marion) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2 until 5 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church (251 North Main Street) Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am with Father Kyle Tennant presiding. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Kathy's honor to The Marion Dog Pound, Joyce's Angels, or MARCA Industries.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kingston of Marion and Kindred Hospice for the love and support they showed Kathy over the past 6 weeks.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Kathy's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020