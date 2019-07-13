|
Kathleen Evelyn Bush
Ashville - Kathleen Evelyn Bush, 76 of Ashville, OH passed away at home on Thurs. July 11, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1942 to the late Sonia (Wolenski) and John Kabana in Marion, OH. Kathleen had worked in Quality Control for Eddie Bauer. She enjoyed helping coach her two children in multiple sports and was involved with Walnut Boosters.
Besides her parents Kathleen was also preceded in death by stepfather Albert Muntz and sister Lynette Estes.
Kathleen is survived by husband Doug Bush; daughter Susan K. Bush of Westerville; son Daniel E. (Lara) Bush and their children Megan and James of Ashville; sisters Beverly (Jack) Marshall and Norma (Rick) Maxey, both of Marion; brother-in-law Don(Peg) Bush; sisters-in-law Nancy (Steve) Prater and Linda (Chuck) Hester; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Fran Wright and Steve and Gloria Colopy.
Visitation hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tues. July 16th with Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. noon on Wed. July 17th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to: Berger Hospice, 1170 N. Court St. Ste. B, Circleville, OH or a . Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 13, 2019