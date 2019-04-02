|
|
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Denton
Marion - Kathleen M. "Kathy" Denton, age 65, of Marion, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family following an eight year battle with cancer.
Her family will greet friends from 2-4 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S Prospect St, Marion. Services celebrating her life will follow there at 4 PM.
Her full obituary will run tomorrow.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Kathy's family. Share condolences via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 2, 2019