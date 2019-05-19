Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Detwiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Shirl Detwiler


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Shirl Detwiler Obituary
Kathleen Shirl Detwiler

Marion - Kathleen Shirl Detwiler, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.

Kathleen entered into this world on May 28, 1947 to the late Alva Donald Bowling and Marjorie (Sheppard) Crouse in Marion, Ohio.

On June 22, 1996, she married the late Robert Detwiler in Marion, Ohio.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Deborah Dalton.

Those who will cherish her memories include her children: Barbara (Todd) Melling of Oskaloosa, KS, Marjorie Stone of Upper Sandusky, OH and Daniel (Heather) Stone of Marion, OH; her sister: Clare Joseph of Louisville, KY; her grandchildren: Ashley Melling, Colt Melling, Juliana Stone, Aiden Stone, Ozreal Belcher, Lanora Belcher, Tristan Thacker and Theo Thacker; and her great grandchild: Keagan Lane.

Family and friends may come to honor Kathleen's life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 starting at 12pm with Pastor Bill Middleton officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Donations may be given in Kathleen's memory to the Grace Baptist Church and/or the WMRN Radio-thon. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now