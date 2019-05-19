|
Kathleen Shirl Detwiler
Marion - Kathleen Shirl Detwiler, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.
Kathleen entered into this world on May 28, 1947 to the late Alva Donald Bowling and Marjorie (Sheppard) Crouse in Marion, Ohio.
On June 22, 1996, she married the late Robert Detwiler in Marion, Ohio.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Deborah Dalton.
Those who will cherish her memories include her children: Barbara (Todd) Melling of Oskaloosa, KS, Marjorie Stone of Upper Sandusky, OH and Daniel (Heather) Stone of Marion, OH; her sister: Clare Joseph of Louisville, KY; her grandchildren: Ashley Melling, Colt Melling, Juliana Stone, Aiden Stone, Ozreal Belcher, Lanora Belcher, Tristan Thacker and Theo Thacker; and her great grandchild: Keagan Lane.
Family and friends may come to honor Kathleen's life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 starting at 12pm with Pastor Bill Middleton officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Donations may be given in Kathleen's memory to the Grace Baptist Church and/or the WMRN Radio-thon. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 19, 2019