|
|
Kathryn A. Wolfinger, 90, of Findlay, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home. The daughter of the late Rube and Mary (Styer) Gosnell, she was born January 8, 1930 in Union County, Ohio. On July 1948, Kathryn and Bobbie M. Wolfinger were united in marriage. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Kathryn was a 68-year member of Pythian Sisters and past Grand Chief of Ohio from 1996 - 1997.
Kathryn is survived by her sons, Kirk (Barbara) Wolfinger, Michael (Beverly) Wolfinger; daughters, Susan Gelbaugh, and Vicki (Ronald) Sample; grandchildren, Travis (Megan) Wolfinger, Eric (Erin) and Adam (Danielle) Gelbaugh, Jim (Ardith), Teri and John (Jamie) Slaughterbeck, Kathryn (Reed) Patterson, and Hollie (Michael Albright) Wolfinger; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Brooklin, Aidan, Lucy, Jamie, J.J., Jillian, Bricker, Sophia, Sidney, Adelaide, and Emma; and sister-in-law, Janice Gosnell. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie; parents, Rube and Mary (Styer) Gosnell Crowe; daughter, Melanie; brother, Merle Gosnell, and son-in-law, Jay Gelbaugh.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14 in the funeral home with Pastor Will Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Green Camp Cemetery, Marion County at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Kathryn's name may be made to Youth for Christ of Northwest Ohio, Ministry Site: Van Buren, 1011 US 224, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at:
www.huffordfh.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020