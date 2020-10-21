1/1
Kathy "Toe" Bentley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy "Toe" Bentley

Marion - Kathy "Toe" Bentley, age 70 of Marion, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Kathy was born on April 14, 1950, in Wayland, Kentucky to the late Thurman and Freda Turner.

Kathy's whole life was her family. Her favorite thing to do was attend family gatherings so she could see them grow. Her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews had her heart. Her family describes her as "Tiny and Mighty" when it came to the love, she had for them. When she was not with her family, she could be found baking one of her famous pies.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her son Shane C. Bowlin.

Kathy is survived by her significant other Dave Reams, her two daughters Kimberly and Kelly Stallsmith, sisters Donna Sue Butler, Tommie Jean Timmons, Sheila (Doug) Quick, and Vickie (Bob) Tanner, grandchildren, Colton (Amanda) Daily, Brock (Tabitha) Landon, Hunter Stallsmith and Brooklyn Stallsmith, Tavian Sobek, great-grandchildren Blake and Carter Daily, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with funeral services starting at 2:00pm, with burial to occur at a later date. Pastor Nathan Mcbeth will be officiating the service. In Lieu of flowers Kathy's family has asked that donations be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. The family would also like to remind those planning on attend that social distancing and masks are a requirement. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is Honored to assist the family of Kathy Bentley in the difficult times.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved