Kathy "Toe" Bentley
Marion - Kathy "Toe" Bentley, age 70 of Marion, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Kathy was born on April 14, 1950, in Wayland, Kentucky to the late Thurman and Freda Turner.
Kathy's whole life was her family. Her favorite thing to do was attend family gatherings so she could see them grow. Her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews had her heart. Her family describes her as "Tiny and Mighty" when it came to the love, she had for them. When she was not with her family, she could be found baking one of her famous pies.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her son Shane C. Bowlin.
Kathy is survived by her significant other Dave Reams, her two daughters Kimberly and Kelly Stallsmith, sisters Donna Sue Butler, Tommie Jean Timmons, Sheila (Doug) Quick, and Vickie (Bob) Tanner, grandchildren, Colton (Amanda) Daily, Brock (Tabitha) Landon, Hunter Stallsmith and Brooklyn Stallsmith, Tavian Sobek, great-grandchildren Blake and Carter Daily, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with funeral services starting at 2:00pm, with burial to occur at a later date. Pastor Nathan Mcbeth will be officiating the service. In Lieu of flowers Kathy's family has asked that donations be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
or to the American Cancer Society
. The family would also like to remind those planning on attend that social distancing and masks are a requirement. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is Honored to assist the family of Kathy Bentley in the difficult times.