|
|
Kathy Fay Benson
63 - Kathy Fay Benson, age 63 of Marion, passed away at her home Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Kathy was born in Marion on February 25, 1957, the daughter of Cledis and Lizzie (Prater) Whitaker. She graduated Harding High School in 1975.
Kathy's heart for the elderly was known by everyone. She especially had a fondness and gift caring for those with Alzheimer's. She has faithfully worked at Marion Manor for over 40 years and had a deep love for all of the residents and staff she worked along side.
On September 10, 2004 she was united in marriage to Joseph Lee Benson, Sr. She and Joe loved to travel, experience new things and especially party. Some of their highlights of traveling include trips to Las Vegas, Mississippi, Hawaii and St. Thomas. Kathy was especially proud of all of her family and enjoyed those times when everyone was together and she could spoil them all with her baking and cooking. She also had a loving affection for her dogs, Frisky and Maggie. She will forever be remembered for the way she made others feel and her smile that brightened everyone's day.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lee Benson, Sr.; children: April (Adam Fetter) Joseph, Joseph (Brandy) Benson, Robert Benson and Lisa Lee; grandchildren: Chelsey (Curtis) Manley, Kevin Russell, Skyler Shuler, Bryzen Marburger, Colton Benson, Liam Benson and Olivia Lee; great grandchildren: Avery Manley, Avian Manley, Brantlin Russell and one more on the way; brothers: Clarence, David and Roger Whitaker; sisters: Karen (Tim) Caldwell, Marlene (Jim) Oberdier and Judy Law.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Billy and Cledis Whitaker and sister, Sandra Moore.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Guests are encouraged to wear masks and be mindful of social distancing; Funeral service will be held privately for the family on Wednesday at the funeral home, those wishing to view the funeral service live can join on Facebook at 10AM on Wednesday https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/
If so desired, donations may be made to the .
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Benson family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020