Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Kathy Jane Hawkins


1949 - 2019
Kathy Jane Hawkins Obituary
Kathy Jane Hawkins

Marion - Kathy Jane Hawkins, aged 70 of Marion, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

Kathy was born May 5, 1949 in Pineville, West Virginia, the daughter of Helen and Milton. She graduated from Tri-Rivers Career Center School of Nursing and was well respected and known for her loving care in the Marion community.

She is survived by her sister, June Sofka of Houston, Texas, and her sons, Willyum Beach of Austin, Texas and Chad Hawkins, Marion, Ohio. Her former daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Beach of Fredrick, Maryland and Angie Obenour of Marion, Ohio.

Kathy was a devoted grandmother to Madelynn and Devin Beach, Brace and Baden Hawkins.

The celebration of life service will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at Marion Naz, 233 W Church Street, Marion, OH 43302 from 5PM to 7PM.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
