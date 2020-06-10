Kathy Lee Denman
Marion - Our beloved wife, mother, and Grammy, Kathy Lee Denman, age 64, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Kathy passed as a result of injuries she sustained in a fall. While we know Kathy's spirit has moved on, with the assistance of Lifeline of Ohio Kathy's physical form saved three lives and greatly improved the quality of life for countless others. That was Kathy's way of life, always giving to others.
Kathy was born in Paintsville, Kentucky to Arean (Gullett) Conley and the late Hager Conley who preceded her in death, we know they are rejoicing being together again.
Kathy was the oldest of six children and was a second mom to all of her brothers and sisters. Kathy was the example for her siblings, she showed them how to love and introduced them to Jesus. We know they will cherish her memory and continue with life in the manner that Kathy lived it, to be of service to others. They are Rick (Linda) Conley, Judy (Terry Harris) Neal, Audrie (Brian) Bender, Allen (Lisa) Conley, and Debbie (Matt Large) Wolf. Kathy leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that were all so special to her. Kathy considered each one of them, "hers" and was there for every event, big or small. Through weekend trips to Amish, shopping trips, or random calls or texts, Kathy made all her nieces and nephews feel special.
Kathy graduated from Harding High School in 1975 and shortly after met a man at the Marion County Fair, John Denman, who made it his mission to get Kathy's attention. He eventually talked her into a motorcycle ride, and in September of this year they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage. Kathy was John's "HoneyBear" and they built a beautiful life together. Together they raised two adoring daughters, Nikki (Nick) Malo and Jodie (Tyler) Haas who then gave Kathy and John three amazing grandchildren, Hunter Thomas and Gwenyth Lee Malo and McKenna Lee Haas. Kathy loved being a mother and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Hunter was the son she always hoped for and Gwen and McKenna were, "Grammy's Girls." You could see the sparkle in Kathy's eyes whenever her grandkids were around. As a Grammy, Kathy made it her most important job to show love and spoil those grandchildren, she was absolutely the best.
For nearly 30 years, Kathy dedicated her heart and soul to Timothy Lutheran Church. Technically she was the secretary there, but in reality she was much more than that. She was the late Pastor Dan's right hand woman, always going above and beyond to do whatever was needed to help the church.
As avid campers, Kathy and John loved spending time at their permanent site at Foxfire Campground in Nevada, their second home. Her family has many fond memories of their time at Foxfire, visiting family, going for golf cart rides, sitting around the fire and watching the children swim. Kathy was happy if her family was happy, and we were all happy there. Kathy loved to travel near or far and frequently planned trips to Amish country, Cedar Point, and many others. Kathy always orchestrated her family's annual trip to the Outer Banks. On those trips, Kathy would sit near the ocean with her grandchildren and watch her husband, children and their husbands play in the waves, content we were all together in such a beautiful place.
Kathy loved flowers and frequented many, many greenhouses in search of the most beautiful and unique flowers to display around her home. She had an eye for what would look the most beautiful together and always had the most beautiful blooms. In addition to displaying flowers, Kathy loved to hang bird feeders, colorful birds would flock to the big tree in the backyard to feast on the goodies Kathy would put out for them. Kathy was able to make even the birds happy.
Kathy was the rock of our family. Everyone's first call, good or bad, was to her, for advice or just to hear her say she was happy for you. Kathy had a gift of hospitality and would frequently invite her family members over for their favorite meal. They would be greeted with a big bowl of candy and their favorite drink as well. Kathy lived to make others feel comfortable, happy, and loved. It was important for Kathy for the family to stick together, spend time together and be close. We will honor her by doing so.
Her family will greet friends from 4pm-7pm on Friday, June 12 2020 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3004 Marion Mt Gilead Rd., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held at Timothy Lutheran at 10:30am on Saturday, June 13 , with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Marion cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, a Donate Life Organization (https://lifelineofohio.org/contribute-to-lifeline-of-ohio/).
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Marion General Hospital Emergency Department, Grant Trauma Intensive Care Unit and all of our family and friends who have supported us through this tragic and devastating time.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Kathy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Marion - Our beloved wife, mother, and Grammy, Kathy Lee Denman, age 64, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Kathy passed as a result of injuries she sustained in a fall. While we know Kathy's spirit has moved on, with the assistance of Lifeline of Ohio Kathy's physical form saved three lives and greatly improved the quality of life for countless others. That was Kathy's way of life, always giving to others.
Kathy was born in Paintsville, Kentucky to Arean (Gullett) Conley and the late Hager Conley who preceded her in death, we know they are rejoicing being together again.
Kathy was the oldest of six children and was a second mom to all of her brothers and sisters. Kathy was the example for her siblings, she showed them how to love and introduced them to Jesus. We know they will cherish her memory and continue with life in the manner that Kathy lived it, to be of service to others. They are Rick (Linda) Conley, Judy (Terry Harris) Neal, Audrie (Brian) Bender, Allen (Lisa) Conley, and Debbie (Matt Large) Wolf. Kathy leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that were all so special to her. Kathy considered each one of them, "hers" and was there for every event, big or small. Through weekend trips to Amish, shopping trips, or random calls or texts, Kathy made all her nieces and nephews feel special.
Kathy graduated from Harding High School in 1975 and shortly after met a man at the Marion County Fair, John Denman, who made it his mission to get Kathy's attention. He eventually talked her into a motorcycle ride, and in September of this year they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage. Kathy was John's "HoneyBear" and they built a beautiful life together. Together they raised two adoring daughters, Nikki (Nick) Malo and Jodie (Tyler) Haas who then gave Kathy and John three amazing grandchildren, Hunter Thomas and Gwenyth Lee Malo and McKenna Lee Haas. Kathy loved being a mother and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Hunter was the son she always hoped for and Gwen and McKenna were, "Grammy's Girls." You could see the sparkle in Kathy's eyes whenever her grandkids were around. As a Grammy, Kathy made it her most important job to show love and spoil those grandchildren, she was absolutely the best.
For nearly 30 years, Kathy dedicated her heart and soul to Timothy Lutheran Church. Technically she was the secretary there, but in reality she was much more than that. She was the late Pastor Dan's right hand woman, always going above and beyond to do whatever was needed to help the church.
As avid campers, Kathy and John loved spending time at their permanent site at Foxfire Campground in Nevada, their second home. Her family has many fond memories of their time at Foxfire, visiting family, going for golf cart rides, sitting around the fire and watching the children swim. Kathy was happy if her family was happy, and we were all happy there. Kathy loved to travel near or far and frequently planned trips to Amish country, Cedar Point, and many others. Kathy always orchestrated her family's annual trip to the Outer Banks. On those trips, Kathy would sit near the ocean with her grandchildren and watch her husband, children and their husbands play in the waves, content we were all together in such a beautiful place.
Kathy loved flowers and frequented many, many greenhouses in search of the most beautiful and unique flowers to display around her home. She had an eye for what would look the most beautiful together and always had the most beautiful blooms. In addition to displaying flowers, Kathy loved to hang bird feeders, colorful birds would flock to the big tree in the backyard to feast on the goodies Kathy would put out for them. Kathy was able to make even the birds happy.
Kathy was the rock of our family. Everyone's first call, good or bad, was to her, for advice or just to hear her say she was happy for you. Kathy had a gift of hospitality and would frequently invite her family members over for their favorite meal. They would be greeted with a big bowl of candy and their favorite drink as well. Kathy lived to make others feel comfortable, happy, and loved. It was important for Kathy for the family to stick together, spend time together and be close. We will honor her by doing so.
Her family will greet friends from 4pm-7pm on Friday, June 12 2020 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3004 Marion Mt Gilead Rd., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held at Timothy Lutheran at 10:30am on Saturday, June 13 , with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Marion cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, a Donate Life Organization (https://lifelineofohio.org/contribute-to-lifeline-of-ohio/).
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Marion General Hospital Emergency Department, Grant Trauma Intensive Care Unit and all of our family and friends who have supported us through this tragic and devastating time.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Kathy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.