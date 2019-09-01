Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
Resources
Keith David Clary


1955 - 2019
Keith David Clary Obituary
Keith David Clary

Marion - Keith David Clary, a kind and gentle soul, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Marion General Hospital after a long struggle with Diabetes. Keith was 64 years old and lived in Marion, Ohio most of his life.

Keith was born in Marion on March 4, 1955 to the late Kenneth R. and Eileen F. (Sullivan) Clary. Keith graduated from Harding High School and later attended Ohio University where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Music Therapy.

Keith's passion in life was music especially playing guitar; he enjoyed playing in several bands which included Tall Water and Nightshift. Keith met the love of his life, Sandy Poe, performing at a show in Kenton.

Keith worked for many years at The Ohio State University in Columbus, later found employment at Kroger's in Marion and Musicland in the Southland Mall.

Keith will be missed by his brother, Kevan Clary of North Carolina; niece, Michelle (Kevin) Turner of Iberia; great-niece, Ciera; along with countless cousins and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Eileen and life-long companion Sandy.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center St.) on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12 noon until 1:30 pm. Celebrant Mark Shuring will officiate a memorial service at 1:30 pm and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Keith's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 1, 2019
